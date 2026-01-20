Motocross, ad Alghero gli internazionali: domenica 1° febbraio al Lazzaretto

ALGHERO – Sul tracciato abbracciato dalla spiaggia delle Bombarde si confronteranno, per la prima volta in questa stagione, i piloti della 125, della MX2 e della MX1, con tante novità e un debutto storico. E’ infatti attesissimo l’esordio sulla Yamaha YZF450 di Tim Gajser, lo sloveno che è sceso dalla Honda per vestirsi di blu e lanciare la sfida alla riconquista del titolo mondiale. In attesa del primo scontro con Jeffrey Herlings (Honda) a Mantova, il 5 volte Campione del Mondo si potrà confrontare subito con alcuni dei piloti che gli daranno più filo da torcere, come il vice Campione del Mondo della MXGP 2025 Lucas Coenen (KTM) che sarà in pista per la prima gara dell’anno per mettere a punto la preparazione invernale in vista del primo round della MXGP che lo vedrà tra i sicuri protagonisti. Sarà un banco di prova importante anche per i 3 piloti della Ducati, Jeremy Seewer, Calvin Vlaanderen e Andrea Bonacorsi che come il sudafricano esordirà in sella alle Desmo450 MX factory. In gara anche Mattia Guadagnini che ritrova la KTM, con Alberto Forato in pista anche lui per la prima volta con la Fantic XXF 450 ufficiale. Tra le novità più interessanti di questo 2026 anche i due nuovi piloti Beta, Jago Geerts e Rick Elzinga, specialisti della sabbia in gara con le RX450 ufficiali.

The 125cc, MX2, and MX1 riders will compete for the first time this season on the sandy track. This will feature a host of new features and a historic debut. In Sardinia Tim Gajser will debut on the Yamaha YZF450. The Slovenian rider has stepped down from Honda to ride in blue and challenge for the world title. While awaiting his first showdown with Jeffrey Herlings (Honda) in Mantova, the five-time World Champion will immediately be able to compete with some of the riders who will give him the most trouble, such as 2025 MXGP runner-up Lucas Coenen (KTM), who will be on track for the first race of the year to fine-tune his winter preparations for the first MXGP round, where he will be among the contenders. It will also be an important test for the three Ducati riders, with Jeremy Seewer, Calvin Vlaanderen, and Andrea Bonacorsi, who, like the South African, will be making his debut aboard the factory Desmo450 MX machines. Mattia Guadagnini, returning to KTM, will also be competing, with Alberto Forato also making his debut aboard the factory Fantic XXF 450. Among the most interesting additions for 2026 are the two new Beta riders, Jago Geerts and Rick Elzinga, sand specialists racing on the factory RX450s.

In MX2 invece la punta di diamante sarà Sacha Coenen (KTM) che dovrà vedersela con i due nuovi piloti della Ducati Ferruccio Zanchi e Simone Mancini, oltre che con Gyan Doensen (KTM), con i fratelli Reisulis con le Yamaha ufficiali e con le due Beta di Alexis Fueri e Brando Rispoli che con i compagni della 450 formano un team completamente rinnovato. Tanti anche i giovanissimi della ottavo di litro provenienti da ogni parte di Europa che si cimenteranno sulla sabbia sarda in cerca della prima gloria stagionale.

In MX2, the star rider will be Sacha Coenen (KTM), who will face the two new Ducati riders Ferruccio Zanchi and Simone Mancini, as well as Gyan Doensen (KTM), the Reisulis brothers on factory Yamahas, and the two Betas of Alexis Fueri and Brando Rispoli, who, along with their 450 teammates, form a completely revamped team. A host of young 125cc riders from all over Europe will also be competing on the Sardinian sand in search of their first win of the season.

Doppia copertura per la diretta streaming, con Marco Gualdani che sarà impegnato nella telecronaca in italiano e la voce della MXGP Paul Malin che commenterà in inglese tutte le gare trasmesse live su federmoto.tv e su FIM-MOTO.tv