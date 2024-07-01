Swan Sardinia Challenge, vincono Gspot e Hatari: Alghero palcoscenico unico, grande successo

ALGHERO – La Swan Sardinia Challenge 2024, un evento internazionale riservato alle classi Swan One Design ClubSwan 36 e ClubSwan 50, voluto dalla Regione Sardegna e Consorzio Porto di Alghero, si è conclusa con successo dopo una serie di regate e una settimana ricca di eventi a terra di alto livello. Tenutasi nella splendida città di Alghero, nella Sardegna settentrionale, dal 26 al 29 giugno, l’evento ha visto il meglio della vela, dell’impegno comunitario e delle iniziative di sostenibilità.

Prove Avvincenti. Durante la settimana, 11 ClubSwan 50 e 8 ClubSwan 36 hanno regatato con grande professionalità nelle acque cristalline al largo di Alghero. La competizione ha visto la partecipazione di velisti provenienti da tutto il mondo, in rappresentanza di ben 24 nazioni. Le regate sono state caratterizzate da intensa rivalità e altrettanta sportività, esemplificando lo spirito di ClubSwan Racing.

La settimana si è rivelata più impegnativa del previsto per entrambe le flotte e, a causa di una situazione meteorologica difficile, sono state completate solo tre regate per ciascuna classe, grazie alla pazienza e al talento del PRO Maria Torrijo. Il primo giorno se ne sono svolte due con vento leggero e, dopo due giornate di assenza di vento, la prova finale è stata disputata dalle flotte oggi, ultimo giorno dell’evento.

Nella classe ClubSwan 50 Marcus Brennecke su Hatari vince la sua seconda regata consecutiva di ClubSwan Racing, seguito da Moonlight di Raquel e Graeme Peterson e da Earlybird di Hendrik Brandis.

Nella classe ClubSwan 36, Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio ha vinto le ultime due regate e l’evento con il suo Gspot, seguito da Edoardo e Vanni Pavesio su Fra Martina e da Edoardo Ferragamo con Cuordileone, che sono i vincitori dell’evento precedente a Bonifacio.

Leonardo Ferragamo, Presidente di Nautor Swan: “Siamo lieti di essere stati ospitati con The Nations League nella pittoresca città di Alghero. La Swan Sardinia Challenge non ha solo messo in mostra la competizione e l’eccellenza che definiscono le barche e gli equipaggi di ClubSwan, ma ha anche sottolineato la bellezza, la storia, l’autenticità e l’ospitalità di questo meraviglioso luogo, in una parte incontaminata della Sardegna. Il coinvolgimento e l’entusiasmo della comunità locale, in particolare dei giovani, sono stati davvero d’ispirazione ed esempio.”

La Swan Sardinia Challenge 2024 è stata una settimana caratterizzata da competizioni leali, scenari mozzafiato e un ricco programma di eventi sociali. L’evento ha messo in evidenza la spettacolarità del luogo e le esperienze gastronomiche locali offerte durante il cocktail di benvenuto e la cena degli armatori. L’evento è stato promosso dalla Regione Autonoma della Sardegna, Assessorato del Turismo, Artigianato e Commercio, reso possibile grazie al Comune di Alghero, Fondazione Alghero, Consorzio Porto di Alghero, dello Yacht Club Alghero e della Lega Navale Italiana Alghero. Il Sindaco della città, Raimondo Cacciotto, si auspica che la Swan Sardinia Challenge possa diventare un evento annuale ad Alghero, esprimendo il suo orgoglio nel vedere coinvolti molti giovani e sottolineando come lo sport sia uno straordinario strumento educativo. L’assessore al turismo della Regione Sardegna, Franco Cuccureddu ha poi aggiunto: “Il binomio vela-Sardegna è cresciuto e si è consolidato negli anni, grazie anche ad eventi come questo che sono sostenuti dalla Regione proprio perché crediamo molto nel turismo legato alla natura, al mare e al rispetto dell’ambiente, tutti valori che troviamo nello sport della vela”.

La Swan Sardinia Challenge è stata supportata dai principali partner della Nations League, tra cui Porsche Italia, Rolex, Randstad e Banor, oltre che dagli sponsor tecnici come QuantumSails, North Sails, Doyle Sails, Garmin, Sailmon, B&G, Gottifredi Maffioli, AON, Ethimo e Ferrari Trento. I partner hanno anche generosamente offerto i premi di giornata.

La Nations League 2024 per ClubSwan 50 e ClubSwan 36 si sposterà ora nella vicina Porto Cervo per l’iconica Rolex Swan Cup dal 15 al 21 settembre, una settimana di vela spettacolare in una delle mecche della nautica mondiale, lo Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, dove non solo le classi One Design di ClubSwan Racing, ma ogni scafo Swan di tutto il mondo sono invitati a partecipare per celebrare la famiglia Swan e il 40o anniversario della partnership tra Nautor Swan, Rolex e YCCS.

